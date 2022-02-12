Report: Chelsea Have Option to Extend Cesar Azpilicueta's Contract Amid Barcelona Interest

There is an option in the contract of Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, which allows the club to extend his deal without his permission, according to reports.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a move away.

As per efe via barcacentre, Chelsea have the option of renewing Azpilicueta's contract through a clause that would allow the deal to be extended without his consent.

IMAGO / PA Images

It was previously reported that Barcelona are keen to sign the defender in the coming days, despite Chelsea being at the Club World Cup.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with the Spain international, and terms of a two-year contract plus the option of another year have been reported to be put on the table to the Chelsea captain.

Thomas Tuchel wants to keep hold of his club captain but the right-sides central defender has yet to make any decisions over his future at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Azpilicueta said last month: "As I always said, I feel I have the trust and confidence of the club and now I am focused on every game. They are very tough games and I am enjoying the moment.

"Eventually the moment will come, but I am fully focused on hopefully getting as many trophies as we can and then we will see."

The captain will be hoping that he can lift the Club World Cup this week to complete his collection during his time at Chelsea.

