Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Have Option to Extend Cesar Azpilicueta's Contract Amid Barcelona Interest

There is an option in the contract of Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, which allows the club to extend his deal without his permission, according to reports.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a move away.

As per efe via barcacentre, Chelsea have the option of renewing Azpilicueta's contract through a clause that would allow the deal to be extended without his consent.

imago1009393752h (1)

It was previously reported that Barcelona are keen to sign the defender in the coming days, despite Chelsea being at the Club World Cup.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with the Spain international, and terms of a two-year contract plus the option of another year have been reported to be put on the table to the Chelsea captain. 

Read More

Thomas Tuchel wants to keep hold of his club captain but the right-sides central defender has yet to make any decisions over his future at Stamford Bridge.

imago1008938273h

Azpilicueta said last month: "As I always said, I feel I have the trust and confidence of the club and now I am focused on every game. They are very tough games and I am enjoying the moment.

"Eventually the moment will come, but I am fully focused on hopefully getting as many trophies as we can and then we will see."

The captain will be hoping that he can lift the Club World Cup this week to complete his collection during his time at Chelsea.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009393752h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Option to Extend Cesar Azpilicueta's Contract Amid Barcelona Interest

just now
imago1005383745h
News

Marcos Alonso Admits He Wants to Stay at Chelsea for a Decade

30 minutes ago
imago1005682769h
News

Edouard Mendy Heaps Praise on Kepa Arrizabalaga Ahead of Club World Cup Final

1 hour ago
imago0012132878h
News

Mason Mount Reveals Petr Cech Regrets Chelsea's 2012 Club World Cup Defeat

1 hour ago
imago1009601408h
News

Jorginho Makes Surprising Revelation Regarding Palmeiras Ahead of Chelsea's Club World Cup Final

2 hours ago
imago1009683646h
News

Thiago Silva Makes Honest Palmeiras Admission Ahead of Chelsea's Club World Cup Final

2 hours ago
imago1009370600h (1)
News

Thiago Silva Stresses Importance of Cub World Cup Final Ahead of Chelsea vs Palmeiras

3 hours ago
imago1008929198h
News

Christian Pulisic Reveals Chelsea Are Taking Club World Cup Seriously Ahead of Palmeiras Clash

4 hours ago