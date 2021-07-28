Report: Chelsea Have 'Plenty Left' to Make Two More Big Signings After Kounde Swap Deal Amid Haaland & Rice Interest

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chelsea Have 'Plenty Left' to Make Two More Big Signings After Kounde Swap Deal

The Blues could still be on for a busy summer.
Chelsea have 'plenty left' to do business for another two big money summer signings if Jules Kounde arrives at the club in a swap deal, according to reports.

It has been heavily reported that Kurt Zouma will join Sevilla as part of a deal to bring Kounde to London, minimising the price.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea could have plenty of money left to make another two big signings after the Kounde deal is confirmed.

Kounde 2

It was previously reported that Kounde would cost the Blues €80 million as Sevilla would settle for no less than his release clause.

However, Fabrizio Romano reported that Chelsea are offering €30-35 million alongside Zouma to sign Kounde, with Zouma's addition to the deal bringing the price down significantly.

With Chelsea saving a huge amount of money to bring the defender in, Kinselle believes that they can afford to go big for another two signings.

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland has been the main name linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

221706022_328687478965952_2989914830347349072_n

Haaland has a £68 million release clause that becomes active next summer, however Roman Abramovich will try to lure the Norwegian to Chelsea this year. However, Dortmund are claimed to be commanding a fee of £150 million should he leave this summer.

Chelsea being able to save paying a big sum for Kounde means that the Blues can add this to their transfer kitty when testing the German club for their striker.

The Blues have also been linked with £100 million valued England midfielder Declan Rice and are in 'constant contact' with his entourage.

With Chelsea saving on Kounde by using Zouma in the deal, the Blues could see two more big names arrive this summer.

