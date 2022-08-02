Report: Chelsea Have Reached A Full Agreement On Personal Terms For Brighton's Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella was set to join English Champions Manchester City after a stand-out season with Brighton And Hove Albion, but now Chelsea has seemed to hijack the deal looking to bring the Spanish defender to Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City sent multiple bids to the south coast side in order to bring Cucurella to the club however, would refuse to pay the £50 million asking fee which caused the deal to break down.

IMAGO / News Images

Cucurella has already expressed his desire to leave Brighton this season after handing in his transfer request in order to force the move to the English Champions.

According to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea has now reached a full agreement on personal terms for Cucurella. The 24-year-old is ready and prepared to accept Chelsea's potential contract once both clubs agree on a fee.

Chelsea and Brighton are set to be in direct talks again today as they look to complete the deal within the coming days.

If the Blues manages to Sign the Spaniard, it would be their second defender of the window after signing Kalidou Koulibaly a few weeks back.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Cucurella will be able to play left centre-back, left back, and left wing-back which Thomas Tuchel seems to value when you look at the likes of Reece James, Ben Chillwell, Marcos Alonso, and even Malang Sarr.

The Blues are still in search of a second centre-back this summer with Leicester City's Wesley Fofana being the next target.

However, it has become apparent that the club has no intention of selling the French defender.

