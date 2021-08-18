Report: Chelsea Have Received Approaches For Davide Zappacosta Amid Atalanta Interest

Chelsea have received approaches from Italian clubs for Davide Zappacosta, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The defender is not in Thomas Tuchel's plans and therefore will be allowed to leave this summer.

According to Romano, Chelsea have received approaches for the defender.

It has recently been reported that Atalanta have been in contact with Chelsea as 'concrete' talks have been held over Zappacosta.

Chelsea have previously tried to offload Zappacosta, offering the defender in a player plus cash deal for Romelu Lukaku. However, this bid was rejected as Inter Milan wanted to choose who to sign for the right back position.

Zappacosta had previously been linked with Inter following successful loan spells at Roma and Genoa, and was reportedly 'waiting for a call' from Inter ahead of the new campaign, however the Serie A Champions rejected offers including the full-back in negotiations for Lukaku.

They instead decided to opt for Denzel Dumfries, ruling them out of the race to sign the Italian.

It was reported that Fiorentina were turning their attention to the wing-back but the club will be looking to sell Lirola before they make a move for the defender.

Zappacosta played 25 games last season, scoring four goals and recording two assists on loan at Genoa and has caught the eye of several Serie A clubs.

Chelsea will be looking to offload the defender on a permanent deal as he only has a year left on his contract.

The alternative would be to extend Zappacosta's contract and send him out on loan with an option to buy.

