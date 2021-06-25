Report: Chelsea Look To Sign Harry Kane

Could the striker switch to his clubs' London rivals amid interest elsewhere?

Chelsea have registered and interest in Tottenham striker Harry Kane but face tough competiton from Manchester City and Manchester United, with the player wanting to leave Spurs this summer.

The Blues have previously been linked with Kane as it was revealed that he is on the shortlist of four players this summer.

According to ESPN, Chelsea are one of three English clubs to register an interest in the England captain, alongside both Manchester sides.

Harry Kane is on track to become the Premier League's all time top goalscorer Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

However, it will be tough to prize the 27-year-old away from North London due to the poor relationship between Chelsea and Tottenham, with Daniel Levy unlikely to sell across London.

It is believed that Levy values the England captain at over £150 million, and with three years left on his contract, Chelsea will prioritise Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

