Report: Chelsea Have Reopened Talks For Defender Jules Kounde As Barcelona Try to Steal, Fabrizio Romano Reveals

Chelsea have had their hands full this summer with their attempts to close various important deals with players all across Europe, and now they have to fight off a familiar transfer foe in Barcelona, for Sevilla's Jules Kounde. 

The Blues have already secured one centre back for the upcoming season with Kalidou Koulibaly, but are hoping to add two more names to that list

Jules Kounde

Kounde sliding out for Sevilla. 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has explained that talks for the 23-year-old have been re-activated by Chelsea, after pursuits for both Matthijs de Ligt and Nathan Ake had collapsed. 

However, Barcelona are hoping speed will be on their side if they can push through an agreement before the Blues, who have previously been called out by Sevilla for being difficult to negotiate with. 

Romano stated that Kounde would be open to a move to the La Liga side, who are currently working on the player's side, before approaching the club with an offer. 

Kounde

Kounde 23. 

Todd Boehly and co finalised personal terms with the French international near the beginning of the year so, if they are serious about getting their man, they may still have the upperhand on their Catalan rival. 

