Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Have Retained Interest In Declan Rice

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Report: Chelsea Have Retained Interest In Declan Rice

Chelsea's Declan Rice interest has not disappeared, and the club still admire the midfielder.

Chelsea are almost certain to sign a new midfielder in the coming months, and they may splash big on the position due to the club identifying it as an area of weakness. N'Golo Kante is set to move on, and the club know they need a replacement.

Step forward former Chelsea academy player Declan Rice. Rice was at the club in the past, but left to join West Ham United. Chelsea may now look to take him back in to the club he left as a boy, and make him a starter in the team.

Declan Rice is likely to be open to leaving West Ham next summer.

Declan Rice

Chelsea have retained an interest in Declan Rice.

According to Ekrem Konur, Chelsea retain an interest in Declan Rice. The club know a big name signing is needed for the midfield position with the options set to weaken next summer, and Rice has been identified as a possible solution.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rice has went from strength to strength since leaving Chelsea, but as with many who leave clubs as young men, he may want to prove a point and go back and follow a dream he may have had as a child.

Chelsea have already proved they want to spend under Todd Boehly, and with Rice being worth around £100million, they will have to spend again to get him to come to the club.

He is certainly a player of interest, and one to watch for Chelsea.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Carney Chukwuemeka
Match Coverage

Carney Chukwuemeka Speaks After Making His Chelsea Debut

By Dylan McBennett
Thiago Silva
Transfer News

Report: Thiago Silva Contract Situation Will Be Discussed After World Cup

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Vivell
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Appoint Christopher Vivell As New Technical Director

By Dylan McBennett
Vlahovic
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Register Interest In Juventus Striker Dusan Vlahovic

By Dylan McBennett
Diego Costa
News

Diego Costa: 'My Problem Was With Antonio Conte, Not Chelsea Fans'

By Dylan McBennett
Jamal Musiala
Transfer News

Report: Manchester City Join Race For Chelsea Target Jamal Musiala

By Dylan McBennett
Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Has Not Been Negotiating With PSG

By Dylan McBennett
Romeo Lavia
Transfer News

Report: Manchester City Wary Of Chelsea's Romeo Lavia Interest

By Dylan McBennett