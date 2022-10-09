Report: Chelsea Have Retained Interest In Declan Rice

Chelsea are almost certain to sign a new midfielder in the coming months, and they may splash big on the position due to the club identifying it as an area of weakness. N'Golo Kante is set to move on, and the club know they need a replacement.

Step forward former Chelsea academy player Declan Rice. Rice was at the club in the past, but left to join West Ham United. Chelsea may now look to take him back in to the club he left as a boy, and make him a starter in the team.

Declan Rice is likely to be open to leaving West Ham next summer.

Chelsea have retained an interest in Declan Rice. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Ekrem Konur, Chelsea retain an interest in Declan Rice. The club know a big name signing is needed for the midfield position with the options set to weaken next summer, and Rice has been identified as a possible solution.

Rice has went from strength to strength since leaving Chelsea, but as with many who leave clubs as young men, he may want to prove a point and go back and follow a dream he may have had as a child.

Chelsea have already proved they want to spend under Todd Boehly, and with Rice being worth around £100million, they will have to spend again to get him to come to the club.

He is certainly a player of interest, and one to watch for Chelsea.

