Report: Chelsea Have Seen Third Bid For Wesley Fofana Rejected

As they have in the past, Leicester City are proving to be very stubborn in negotiations for a player they wish to keep hold of. This time, they are digging their heels in over Wesley Fofana. 

Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana is Chelsea's top target for the remainder of the transfer window. They have devoted a majority of their attention to this deal, but have struggled to make any progress with the selling club, as evidenced by numerous rejected bids.

Amongst other reports, Di Marzio's Nathan Gissing reported on this transfer saga on Wednesday. Corroborating similar reporting from various other outlets, Gissing claims that the Blues have seen their third big-money bid rejected for the young French defender. 

Wesley Fofana

The latest offer is said to be around £72 million, with add-ons included in this figure. This is closer to the fee the Foxes reportedly have placed on the 21-year-old, though it is still not enough. 

Leicester are reportedly holding out for a fee of £80 million. They have held out for their price tag in past for players such as Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell and appear ready to do the same for Fofana.

Wesley Fofana

The Frenchman is said to have agreed a six-year deal with Chelsea earlier this month, making the transfer fee the last hurdle before this deal can be concluded. 

