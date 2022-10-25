Report: Chelsea Have Shock Interest In Liverpool's Naby Keita

Naby Keita's time at Liverpool looks to be coming to a harsh end, which will be disappointing for the Ghanaian Keita has had some good moments in a red shirt, but a lot of his career has been plagued by injury.

This makes Chelsea's interest in the player all the more confusing considering the current situation with N'Golo Kante, a player who is similarly suffers from various injury problems just like Keita.

The player is reportedly on Chelsea's list to bolster the midfield, and they are keeping an eye on his situation at Liverpool.

Chelsea have interest in Naby Keita from Liverpool. IMAGO / motivio

According to Graeme Bailey of 90min, Chelsea are interested and keeping an eye on the situation of Naby Keita at Liverpool.

The player has chances to leave the club on a free transfer next summer when his current contract runs out, and there are a number of clubs showing interest in the possibility of taking him on a free.

Chelsea are one of those clubs, as they look to sign two midfielders to build the squad in that area. N'Golo Kante looks set to leave the club on a free next summer, and they will need to replace the French midfielder.

If the player leaves the club on a free, Liverpool would have no choice to allow Keita to join another Premier League club, which may be something the club look to avoid.

