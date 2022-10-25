Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Have Shock Interest In Liverpool's Naby Keita

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Report: Chelsea Have Shock Interest In Liverpool's Naby Keita

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.

Naby Keita's time at Liverpool looks to be coming to a harsh end, which will be disappointing for the Ghanaian Keita has had some good moments in a red shirt, but a lot of his career has been plagued by injury.

This makes Chelsea's interest in the player all the more confusing considering the current situation with N'Golo Kante, a player who is similarly suffers from various injury problems just like Keita.

The player is reportedly on Chelsea's list to bolster the midfield, and they are keeping an eye on his situation at Liverpool.

Naby Keita

Chelsea have interest in Naby Keita from Liverpool.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Graeme Bailey of 90min, Chelsea are interested and keeping an eye on the situation of Naby Keita at Liverpool. 

The player has chances to leave the club on a free transfer next summer when his current contract runs out, and there are a number of clubs showing interest in the possibility of taking him on a free.

Chelsea are one of those clubs, as they look to sign two midfielders to build the squad in that area. N'Golo Kante looks set to leave the club on a free next summer, and they will need to replace the French midfielder.

If the player leaves the club on a free, Liverpool would have no choice to allow Keita to join another Premier League club, which may be something the club look to avoid.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Edson Alvarez
Transfer News

Report: Ajax Midfielder Edson Alvarez Remains On Chelsea's List

By Dylan McBennett
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Todd Boehly To Be Sporting Director In January

By Stephen Smith
Stamford Bridge
Transfer News

BREAKING: Chelsea Set To Appoint Monaco Technical Director Laurence Stewart

By Dylan McBennett
Weston Mckennie
Transfer News

Report: Weston Mckennie Could Be A Target For Chelsea In January

By Dylan McBennett
Konrad Laimer
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Targeting RB Leipzig Midfielder Konrad Laimer

By Dylan McBennett
Trevoh Chalobah
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Renew Interest In Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah

By Dylan McBennett
Arsen Zakharyan
Transfer News

Report: Arsen Zakharyan To Chelsea Remains Blocked By Sanctions

By Dylan McBennett
Marc Cucurella vs West Ham
News

Marc Cucurella Recently Suffered From Tonsillitis

By Stephen Smith