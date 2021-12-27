Report: Chelsea Have 'Strong Interest' in Leeds Winger Raphinha

Chelsea are interested in signing Leeds United winger Raphinha next summer, according to reports.

The Brazilian has been in impressive form for Marcelo Bielsa's side and caught interest from several top European clubs.

As per Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Raphinha has attracted the interest of Thomas Tuchel's side.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He states that the Blues are working on a deal for next summer, as are many other top European clubs.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the winger, who they attempted to sign last summer according to reports.

The Brazilian has already proven his worth at Stamford Bridge, scoring the opening penalty in Chelsea's 3-2 win against Leeds United before celebrating infront of the Blues faithful.

With the wealth of attacking options at Tuchel's disposal, a Janaury move for the winger would be unlikely but with rumours surrounding the future of Hakim Ziyech, the Brazil

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly eyeing up a move for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech with the money they will receive when they sell Erling Haaland.

AC Milan have also been linked with a move for the 28-year-old as they believe he would suit a number 10 role at the San Siro.

Raphinha would be seen as a natural replacement for the Moroccan, being able to play in a number of positions as he has shown for Leeds United.

Raphinha is a national teammate of Chelsea's Thiago Silva, perhaps aiding the Blues if they are to make a move for the forward next summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube