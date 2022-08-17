Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Have Tabled a Bid for Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Reports from Spain are claiming that Chelsea have tabled an opening bid for Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

This summer transfer window, Chelsea have let go of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku, their only goalscoring number nines.

Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz can play there but they're not natural strikers and can't replicate the goals Chelsea need.

With Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech out of favour at Stamford Bridge, the Blues really need some more forward options.

It is also detrimental that Thomas Tuchel gets a goalscoring forward as Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City have all improved in that department and Chelsea risk being left behind on the goals front.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Fortunately, Todd Boehly seems aware of the German's needs and he has been actively pursuing a number nine in the transfer market.

There aren't too many available, maybe that's why Chelsea have been looking for an experienced goalscorer.

One name that most Blues fans weren't expecting Chelsea to be linked with was former Arsenal and current Barcelona player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Despite only joining the Spanish side in January, Barca are willing to let the transfer happen due to their financial situation.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Catalonians are said to value Aubameyang at €30million and even though he would like to stay in Spain, the Gabonese international wouldn't turn down a spectacular return to the Premier League.

Now, it is being reported by the very reliable Gerard Romero, via CFCPys, that Chelsea have tabled a £22million bid for Aubameyang.

The Spanish reporter goes on to say that it’s up to Aubameyang whether to leave Barcelona or take a pay cut. 

Finally, Romero says that the former Arsenal player must decide what to do in the next week.

