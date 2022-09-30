Report: Chelsea Have Verbal Agreement On Contract With Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea are moving quickly in their pursuit of Christopher Nkunku after it was revealed by BILD that the club and the player had a secret medical in Frankfurt. The medical took place in August, and was for a move next summer, not this summer.

The player's release clause comes into affect next summer, and he will be available for around £58million if Chelsea wait until then to sign him. Leipzig are unlikely to allow Nkunku to leave in January, and any deal is likely to be next summer.

Chelsea have reportedly reached a verbal agreement on a contract with Nkunku.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement on a contract with Christopher Nkunku, and the club are moving quickly to try and sign the player in 2023.

The player has verbally agreed on terms, and now it's down to RB Leipzig and Chelsea to come to an agreement between them on the money and the pay structure of the deal.

Chelsea are closing in on Christopher Nkunku. IMAGO / Picture Point LE

Nkunku wants to play in the Premier League, and was on the list of many clubs in the league. Manchester United scouted and had the player on a list, but their targets changed after Ralf Rangnick left the club.

It is a deal that now looks close to certain in terms of happening, and it is solely now down to the deal the two clubs can strike between them.

