Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Have Verbal Agreement On Contract With Christopher Nkunku

IMAGO / Eibner

Report: Chelsea Have Verbal Agreement On Contract With Christopher Nkunku

The deal is moving fast for Christopher Nkunku, with Chelsea having a verbal agreement on the contract.

Chelsea are moving quickly in their pursuit of Christopher Nkunku after it was revealed by BILD that the club and the player had a secret medical in Frankfurt. The medical took place in August, and was for a move next summer, not this summer.

The player's release clause comes into affect next summer, and he will be available for around £58million if Chelsea wait until then to sign him. Leipzig are unlikely to allow Nkunku to leave in January, and any deal is likely to be next summer.

Chelsea have reportedly reached a verbal agreement on a contract with Nkunku.

Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea have a verbal agreement on a contract with Christopher Nkunku.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement on a contract with Christopher Nkunku, and the club are moving quickly to try and sign the player in 2023.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The player has verbally agreed on terms, and now it's down to RB Leipzig and Chelsea to come to an agreement between them on the money and the pay structure of the deal.

Nkunku

Chelsea are closing in on Christopher Nkunku.

Nkunku wants to play in the Premier League, and was on the list of many clubs in the league. Manchester United scouted and had the player on a list, but their targets changed after Ralf Rangnick left the club.

It is a deal that now looks close to certain in terms of happening, and it is solely now down to the deal the two clubs can strike between them.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace
Match Coverage

What Happened The Last Time Chelsea Played Crystal Palace

By Connor Dossi-White
Graham Potter
Match Coverage

Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Predicted Lineups

By Luka Foley
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Still Want Chelsea Target Frenkie De Jong

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Sent Long-Term Contract To Christopher Nkunku

By Dylan McBennett
Kai Havertz Armando Broja Mason Mount
Match Coverage

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Where To Watch & Team News

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

BREAKING: Christopher Nkunku Chelsea Medical Rumours Confirmed

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea v Crystal Palace / Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Crystal Palace Host Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku Has Already Completed A Secret Medical At Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett