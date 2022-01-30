Report: Chelsea Have 'Very Good' Relationship With Jules Kounde's Agent Amid Summer Transfer Links

Chelsea have a very good relationship with the agent of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to reports.

The 23-year-old nearly completed a move to Stamford Bridge last season but the Spanish club blocked his move late on in the window.

As per Matt Law via the London is Blue podcast, Kounde's agent has a strong relationship with Chelsea.

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Speaking on the podcast, Law said: “Chelsea have got a very good relationship with Koundé’s agent that was developed over the summer."

This comes after the Blues were in contract talks with the French international and his representatives and had reportedly agreed terms for a transfer.

This could aid the Blues come the summer if they are to make a move for the defender once again.

It has recently been reported that Kounde is still very keen on a move to Chelsea but may have to wait until the end of the season to be granted his wish.



IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

After Sevilla demanded the full €80 million release clause last summer, it is believed that Chelsea could make a move for the defender next summer for a lower fee.

Further reports stated that Marina Granovskaia is in direct contact with Sevilla for the defender, offering €55 million plus an additional €5 million in add-ons to seal the signature come the summer.

It remains to be seen as to whether he will make the switch to Stamford Bridge after being denied it last summer but with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract at the end of the season, the transfer seems to make sense.

