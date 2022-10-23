Report: Chelsea Have 'Very Real Chance' Of Signing Declan Rice

If Declan Rice is to join any club after leaving West Ham United, Chelsea makes the most sense out of anyone. Rice lives in London, so he wouldn't have to relocate. He grew up in Chelsea's academy and he knows the club well.

Chelsea makes sense for Declan Rice, and it is now being reported that there is a very real chance the England midfielder could sign for Chelsea in the coming months.

The blue's know they need to strengthen the midfield area, and Declan Rice would absolutely transform the middle of the park.

Chelsea have a big chance of signing Declan Rice. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea have a very real chance to sign Declan Rice. West Ham know they are likely to lose Rice sooner rather than later, and may choose to sell him this summer to get maximum value for him.

Chelsea want to sign two midfielders to replace N'Golo Kante, who is out of contract next summer, and Rice is expected to be one of them. It is likely to be a choice between Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, as signing both would break the bank balance.

Declan Rice is valued over £100million. IMAGO / Sportimage

The price tag for Rice is still expected to be over £100million despite West Ham's poor form, but that is now the going rate for a top class midfielder. Chelsea will be in the mix for his signing, whether it happens next summer or January is the only question.

