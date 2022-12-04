Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Have Wanted Jude Bellingham Since He Was 16-Years Old

IMAGO / Uwe Kraft

Chelsea have been scouting Jude Bellingham since he turned 16, and will be part of the race to sign the midfielder in the coming months.

Jude Bellingham is proving his class on the biggest stage so far at the World Cup, and was instrumental for England tonight as they went through to the next stage of the World Cup, beating Senegal 3-0.

Chelsea will try for Bellingham in the January and Summer transfer windows, even if other clubs are currently a lot more likely to sign the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Bellingham is a long standing target for Chelsea, dating back years.

Chelsea have been monitoring Jude Bellingham since he was 16-years old.

As reported by Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea have been scouting Jude Bellingham since his 16th birthday when he was at Birmingham City, and wanted the midfielder long before he signed for Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United came closest to signing Bellingham before he went to Germany, with Bellingham actually being at the training ground while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge.

Chelsea are expected to try for Jude in the coming months as the race heats up for his signature, but they are aware Liverpool and Real Madrid are currently favourites to sign the player as it stands.

The race for Bellingham is likely to be one of the biggest in a long time for a player, with 5 or 6 clubs all believing they have a shot at signing the midfielder.

In the end the decision lies with Bellingham, and the decision may look a bit clearer after the World Cup is concluded.

