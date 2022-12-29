Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Having Positive Talks Over New N'Golo Kante Contract

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea are making progress over a new deal for midfielder N'Golo Kante.

There has been massive speculation in recent months that N'Golo Kante was set to leave Chelsea in either June or January considering his contract situation. Today's reports are a massive change on that belief.

Kante's contract is up in June, and talks before now between the club and his representatives have been largely unsuccessful. There now seems to have been a shift.

Progress is now being made between both parties.

Chelsea are having positive talks with N'Golo Kante over a new deal.

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Chelsea have had positive talks in recent days with N'Golo Kante regarding a new contract. There seems to have finally been a breakthrough.

For the last couple of months there have been disagreements over the terms and length of a new contract between the player and club.

Chelsea looked at Kante's age and injury record and felt maybe it would be better to allow him to leave on a free in June. 

It is now looking likely that Kante will extend, which is a huge swing to the belief around the club for the last couple of weeks.

The expectation is that Kante will take a wage cut to stay at the club. Chelsea are still interested in bringing in a midfielder in January. They are expected to sign one in January and one in the summer.

An unexpected twist in the Kante saga, but one that is likely to be welcomed by the Chelsea faithful.

