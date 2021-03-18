Report: Sergio Aguero 'interests Chelsea a lot' - Paulo Dybala also being watched

Chelsea have been linked with Argentine duo Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala.

They are in the market for a new centre-forward this summer with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland the obvious name for the Blues this summer.

Haaland is reportedly Roman Abramovich 'personal mission' this summer but they have been linked with Man City's Aguero, and Juventus striker Paulo Dybala.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea are monitoring Aguero's future with his contract set to expire at the end of the season and talks haven't begun over a new deal. While Dybala's deal expires next summer and could be offloaded this summer by the Old Lady.

And as per ESPN journalist Christian Martin, he has provided a new update on Chelsea's interest.

He claims a source said: "You always told me that we didn't bring Argentines. Well that may change soon. Sergio [Aguero] interests us. And a lot. And [Paulo] Dybala too."

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

Thomas Tuchel has refused to confirm Chelsea's plans for the summer.

"It is not time to reflect for the summer and other solutions, other than what we have," Tuchel told a press conference last week. "We have guys that we are happy with and are looking for more solutions; we will try to help them."



