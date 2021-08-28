August 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Chelsea Hit 'Stumbling Block' in Jules Kounde Deal

A blow for the Blues.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea have hit a stumbing block in their pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to reports.

The defender has been linked with a move to Chelsea all summer.

As per the Telegraph, the deal has hit a stumbling block as Sevilla have raised their asking price.

Kounde - Transfer

Kounde has a buy-out clause of £68.5 million but it was reported that Chelsea have been trying to negotiate a smaller sum for the defender.

Gianluca Di Marzio previously reported that Kounde would cost the Blues €50 million rather than the previously reported €90 million but Sevilla have raised the price.

Kurt Zouma's impending departure to West Ham has freed up space in the Chelsea squad for a defender and Kounde could finally become part of Thomas Tuchel's side if a fee is agreed.

Zouma 2

Zouma had previously been used as a makeweight in the deal for Kounde as the Blues reportedly had an offer knocked back by the Spanish club which was a cash offer plus Zouma - Sevilla just want a straight cash deal.

The Chelsea defender has been the key piece in the puzzle in the Kounde transfer and contrasting reports had emerged regarding his potential move to West Ham United, which is now set to be completed.

Thomas Tuchel is looking to make his third signing of the summer following the acquisitons of Marcus Bettinelli and Romelu Lukaku.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Kounde cover 1
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Hit 'Stumbling Block' in Jules Kounde Deal

1005476550 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Kurt Zouma 'on Brink' of Joining West Ham United

pjimage (6)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Working on Completing Double Swoop for Jules Kounde & Saul Niguez

pjimage (13)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Rejected Cristiano Ronaldo Approach Before Manchester United Return

sipa_32547157
Match Coverage

Preview: Liverpool vs Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_32012484
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Liverpool vs Chelsea | Premier League

49551251
Transfer News

Report: Tino Anjorin's €10M Transfer to Lokomotiv Moscow 'Done Soon'

sipa_34665751
Transfer News

Report: Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland Message to Chelsea After July Approach