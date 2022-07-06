Report: Chelsea Hold An Interest In Burnley Forward Maxwell Cornet As Alternative To Top Targets

Having seen moves for top targets Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele hit snags in recent weeks, it seems Chelsea may have their eyes on Burnley's Maxwel Cornet as an alternative.

It is fair to say that Chelsea's summer has not gone to plan so far. With their pursuits of Raphinha and Dembele slowing, recent news from Burnley reporters lays out the club's likely alternative plan should they lose out on these two: Maxwel Cornet.

Andy Jones of the Athletic today reported on the happenings at Burnley, which revealed the Blues' interest in the 25-year-old. Jones claims he is on the radar of many Premier League clubs and that Chelsea see him as a viable alternative option to their top targets.

The Ivorian has a £17.5 million relegation release clause currently active, which increases his attractiveness as a target. The forward could be an inexpensive replacement for potential departures such as Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

Cornet started his debut season for Burnley in fine form but both AFCON and injuries led to his form sputtering out during the run-in. A return of 9 league goals is solid but Chelsea would likely be hoping for a bit more out of him should they bring him in.

Though he might not be on the level of Raphinha or Dembele, Cornet could prove to be an astute piece of business, given his price tag and his experience in England.

