Report: Chelsea Hold Further Talks With Joao Felix's Agent

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea have held futher talks with Joao Felix's agent over a potential loan deal.

Joao Felix's agent Jorge Mendes has been shopping his client around Europe in a similar way to what he done with Cristiano Ronaldo, and Chelsea have registered an interest in possibly signing him.

Felix is set to leave Atletico after falling out with Diego Simeone, and Atletico are prepared to allow him to leave on an initial loan deal. The club getting Felix must pay all his wages, and there will be a loan fee to be paid.

The expectation is that Felix will move to the Premier League.

Joao Felix

Chelsea have held further talks with Jorge Mendes over Joao Felix.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have held further talks with the agent of Joao Felix, Jorge Mendes, over a potential move for the player on loan.

Read More

Jorge Mendes has offered Felix to a number of clubs, and the feeling is that a Premier League move is currently the most likely scenario. Manchester United and Arsenal also have interest.

The loan fee for Felix is expected to be £8million. Chelsea are looking for a new striker in January, but it is not expected to be an expensive investment. It is more likely to be a stop gap investment.

Joao Felix

Joao Felix is fully expected to leave Atletico Madrid in January.

It will ultimately be down to whatever club feels they need Felix the most. Manchester United are currently not willing to match the terms that Atletico want, and Arsenal are busy trying to sign Mykhaylo Murdryk. 

Chelsea will likely take some time to deliberate internally and decide whether it is the right move for them.

