Report: Chelsea Hold Interest in Signing Layvin Kurzawa on Loan

Chelsea are interested in signing PSG left back Layvin Kurzawa on loan, according to reports.

The Blues will be looking to operate in the January transfer window this month in order to sign a new player to work in the left wing-back position for the rest of the season.

With Ben Chilwell recovering from the ACL injury he suffered against Juventus in November, Marcos Alonso is the club's only recognised option in that role.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Sky Sports News, Chelsea are believed to be interested in signing the defender on loan for the rest of the campaign.

He is said to be out of favour at the Ligue 1 giants, having only played nine minutes of football for the first team this season.

The 29-year-old joined PSG from fellow French side AS Monaco at the beginning of the 15/16 campaign and has since made 153 appearances in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and assisting 23.

His last start for the club came in May 2021 in the 1-1 draw against Stade Rennais, where he played 55 minutes and picked up an assist.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Since the January transfer window opened, Chelsea have been rumoured to be interested in recalling Emerson from his loan spell at Lyon.

However despite offering a 'favourable financial package', their manager confirmed that he would remain in Ligue 1 until the end of the season.

The Blues have also been linked with Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic and Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico as they look to sign a backup for Alonso.

