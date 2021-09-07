Report: Chelsea Hold 'Long-Term Interest' in Declan Rice & Jude Bellingham

Chelsea are holding their long-term interest in midfield pair Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham, according to reports.

The 2021 summer transfer window has only just ended. It saw Chelsea make three new additions: Marcus Bettinelli (free transfer), Romelu Lukaku (from Inter Milan) and Saul Niguez on an initial season-long loan (from Atletico Madrid).

Many other names were linked with the Blues all summer long, but only a trio of names arrived through the doors at Stamford Bridge.

Saul was the midfielder Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel opted to sign in the transfer window, but there were and are still many targets out there that the club are keeping their eyes on.

It was revealed why Chelsea opted against signing Rice and Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni during the summer: Rice due to the price-tag and concerns over Tchouameni's experience.

But Goal have added further names of who Chelsea are interested in. Rice remains a long-term target for the Blues, but Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham is also the subject of interest from Tuchel's side.

SIPA USA

Whether Chelsea will go for another midfielder next summer remains to be seen. The season has only just begun. The arrival os Saul, with the option to make his move permanent, is likely to play a major part in Chelsea's decision next summer.

For now, Tuchel has a strong midfield at his disposal, made up of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Saul.

