Report: Chelsea Hold Ousmane Dembele Talks With Agreement Near

Chelsea are reportedly negotiating with Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele about a potential transfer and an agreement 'may have been agreed'.

The 24-year-old is out of contract in Spain at the end of the season and could depart for London.

As per Alfredo Martinez, Chelsea are negotiating with Dembele and could have a deal agreed.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking to La Porteria TV, Martinez said: "Everything indicates that Chelsea is the club that is negotiating and that it may even have something agreed with Dembele."

His agent has demanded a gross salary of €40 million as well as €40 million in bonuses for his player, despite Barcelona's original contract offer being reportedly 'competitive' but now he will not extend his deal and could be set for a move to London.

This comes just days after Thomas Tuchel gave an outstanding verdict on his former player.

“He is a very good player when he is in his top level. I am very fortunate to have trained him in my time at Dortmund. It was only one year, it should have been longer. I needed to leave and he decided to leave."

IMAGO / Uwe Kraft

Last month it was reported that Dembele's agent was in contact with Chelsea regarding a potential transfer.

Now, Chelsea have been handed a boost if they are to move for the French international as Barcelona have reportedly told him to leave the club in January.

It was previously reported that Chelsea contacted his agents over a possible transfer and this could be edging closer now, with Martinez believing that something may already be agreed for the summer.

