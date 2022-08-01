Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Hold Talks With RB Salzburg Star Benjamin Sesko

The 19-year-old has reportedly been in contact with the Blues regarding his future.

According to Slovenian outlet Sport Klub, the Slovenia International has been in talks with Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly regarding a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

It is rumoured that Manchester United is also interested in his talents.

The 19-year-old has shown promise in his loan spell at FC Liefering, scoring 22 goals in his time there. 

The striker also became the youngest player to score for his international side Slovenia at 18 years, 4 months and 8 days.

Benjamin Sesko
Chelsea have always been in the search for young talent with their network on loans, but with last summer signing disappointment Romelu Lukaku having returned to his former Serie A side on loan, the Blues are shorthanded at the front.

Despite the signing of Manchester City ace Raheem Sterling, Chelsea may still be losing more players, with attackers Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech rumoured to be looking to play away from the Bridge.

Werner vs City

Sesko could be used as a backup striker, with other options being considered including Jamie Vardy as per Dean Jones.

Salzburg's position is that they do not want to sell the young star, but reports claim that a large bid could loosen their hold on Sesko.

