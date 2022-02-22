Chelsea are in talks with Real Madrid over bringing Eden Hazard back to the club this summer on loan, according to reports.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge on several occasions are his big-money switch to Spain in the summer of 2019.

Hazard's dream switch to Real hasn't quite worked out as he or the club would have hoped, with injuries hampering the Belgium international's time with the Los Blancos.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

This season he has made 22 appearances under Carlo Ancelotti, scoring just once - a goal that came in the Copa del Rey last month against Elche.

Now according to claims in Spain, Hazard could be on his way back to the Blues this summer.

As per Ramón Álvarez de Mon of Radio MARCA, the two clubs are currently negotiating a season-long loan deal for the 2022/23 season.

It would a 'dry loan' which would see Hazard return to the Bernabeu in the summer of 2023.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Ancelotti recently insisted Hazard is part of their plans for next season, saying: "Hazard is in our plans for the next season, I can confirm."

Hazard has been left bemused after being snubbed on several occasions despite being fully fit, and overlooked for the likes of Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

He came up against his former side in the Champions League last year which saw the Blues knock Real out to reach the final, where they went on to claim glory in Porto last May.

Hazard is considered by many as a Chelsea legend, so would a return have the potential to hamper his first spell should it not work out? Only time will tell.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube