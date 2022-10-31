Report: Chelsea Hope To Finalise Christopher Vivell And Paul Winstanley Deals This Week

Chelsea are deep in their process of renewing their backroom staff, and improving the structure of the club behind the scenes. Todd Boehly has an image in his head of how the club needs to be ran going forward, and he is really following a clear plan.

The club are appointing a number of new directors, and have already done so already. Christopher Vivell and Paul Winstanley are next.

Chelsea are preparing to return to the elite of club football, and with these appointments they aren't far away.

Chelsea are close to appointing two new directors. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea hope to finalise the deal of Christopher Vivell and Paul Winstanley this week, as Todd Boehly continue to revamp the backroom staff and directors at the club.

Talks for Christopher Vivell have been ongoing weeks now since Vivell left RB Leipzig, and are close to being completed finally. Chelsea have already appointed Joe Shields and Laurence Stewart.

Chelsea have already taken Graham Potter from Brighton, and Paul Winstanley is the next target on their list from the club. They are hopeful of appointing him as a director this week.

Todd Boehly is expected to continue on as the sporting director until at least January, so at the moment their is no imminent desire for the club to push and sign a sporting director to fill the role.

The revamp at Chelsea is nearly complete.

