August 26, 2021
Report: Chelsea Hopeful of Completing €50M Deal for Sevilla Star Jules Koundé

He's nearing a move.
Chelsea are expected to complete the signing of Jules Koundé for €50 million, according to reports.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks, and with Kurt Zouma nearing a move to West Ham, the 22-year-old could very well sign for the European champions this summer.

Though the young centre-half had agreed personal terms with Chelsea in July, the club had to offload a defender before pursuing a move for Koundé, whose transfer stalled for a period owing to disagreements between West Ham and Zouma over his wages at the London Stadium.

According to ESPN, Chelsea are hopeful of completing a €50 million move for Koundé as Zouma closes in on signing for the Hammers, with less than a week left before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

Zouma has been the key piece in the puzzle in the Koundé transfer and contrasting reports have emerged regarding his potential move to West Ham.

It was reported that the proposed move was called off on Wednesday night but just minutes after, it emerged that the two clubs are still working to find an agreement as Koundé looks set to join Chelsea.

Zouma had previously been used as a makeweight in the deal for Koundé as the Blues reportedly had an offer knocked back by the Spanish club which was a cash offer plus Zouma - Sevilla just want a straight cash deal.

The La Liga club are getting their straight cash deal as Koundé is set to join the club in the next days. Thomas Tuchel will make his third signing of the summer following the acquisitons of Marcus Bettinelli and Romelu Lukaku.

