Report: Chelsea Hopeful Of Signing Christopher Nkunku Before The World Cup

IMAGO / Eibner

Chelsea are hopeful of signing RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku before the World Cup begins.

Christopher Nkunku is moving closer and closer to becoming a Chelsea player, and the club are almost certain they have their man at this stage. Fabrizio Romano reported two days ago that all that was left was the final details and the clubs fully agreeing a deal, and then it can be completed.

Reports are now suggesting they expect the deal to be done before the World Cup begins in the next two and a half weeks. 

Chelsea are pushing for the deal to be done in January with the player joining then, as opposed to next summer.

According to Graeme Bailey of 90min, Chelsea are progressing well in terms of the talks for Christopher Nkunku, and they hope to have the deal wrapped up before the World Cup starts in the next two and a half weeks.

Chelsea are keen on Nkunku, and want the deal done before any sort of competition can swoop in and take him away. PSG have interest in a reunion, but Chelsea are really advanced in negotiations.

Nkunku has completed a medical and verbally agreed to personal terms on the deal, and all that's left is the details between the clubs. Leipzig are prepared to let Nkunku leave.

Chelsea are pushing, and the deal is not far away from being done. Nkunku is likely to be a blue before he boards the plane to Qatar.

