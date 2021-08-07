Report: Chelsea Hoping to Seal Romelu Lukaku Deal in Coming Days

Chelsea are expecting to wrap up a sensational swoop for Inter Milan talisman Romelu Lukaku in the coming days.

The 28-year-old is nearing a big-money return to Stamford Bridge ahead of the new campaign, after requesting to be left out of the matchday squad in his current side's friendly against Parma on Sunday to complete a move to west London.

After agreeing personal terms with the Blues, whom he left to sign for Everton in 2014, the Belgium international is expected to complete a high-profile switch to Chelsea, who are willing to pay a sum in the region of £95 million to land the marksman on a reported five-year contract.

Photo by Alexander Demianchuk/TASS/Sipa USA

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are hoping a conclude a deal for Lukaku worth €115 million (£97.5 million) in the coming days, with the club waiting to strike a total agreement with Inter over the structure of the fee.

The Blues are very close to sealing a cash-only swoop for the forward, who bagged 30 goals and 10 assists in 44 appearances for the Serie A outfit last season.

It was previously stated that Chelsea are ready to close a deal for Lukaku before the end of the week, with there being hopes of the former Manchester United man being available for the Blues' UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal on Wednesday.

Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse/Sipa USA

It has further been said that the Inter Milan hierarchy will hold crunch talks with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia on Saturday to finalise a deal, whose details can be found here.

Lukaku has expressed his desire to join the Champions League winners, with the striker is expected to earn £212,000-per-week, as per recent reports.

What has been said about the deal?

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel refused to be drawn to links of Lukaku's return, saying: "I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad.

"He's a fantastic player, but he's an Inter player, and I will not talk about him in this situation."

Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello confirmed earlier this week that his client's future will be decided soon, saying: "You'll be able to listen to our reasons soon, however this turns out."

