December 23, 2021
Report: Chelsea Identify PSG Defender Presnel Kimpembe as Antonio Rudiger Replacement

Chelsea are planning to rais Paris Saint-Germain for French defender Presnel Kimpembe as a potential replacement for Antonio Rudiger, according to reports in France.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel managed the centre-back during his time as PSG coach.

And according to L'Equipe via Sun Sport, Tuchel wants to reunite with his former player at Chelsea.

This comes after strong reports linking Rudiger with a departure in the summer, when his contract at Chelsea expires.

Rudiger has previously expressed his desire to leave west London during Frank Lampard's tenure, when he fell out of favour at the club.

"The winter period I was not that keen to leave but in the summer period I wanted to leave but then Thomas Tuchel came and the rest is history.

"He opened the news door, I'll say that. To save my career, you can go somewhere else and that starts new. Maybe it is too much. He was important, he played a big role."

Kimpembe has therefore been identified as a transfer target for the Blues, who have three other defenders out of contract in the summer too.

Chelsea currently have Thiago Silva, Kimpembe's former defensive partner at PSG, and he could help convince the defender to make the move to London.

Chelsea were reportedly keeping an eye on the World Cup winner and looking to lure him to London last summer

With Rudiger's potential departure at the end of the season looking ever more likely, Tuchel could make a move for his former player.

