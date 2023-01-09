Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea In Advanced Talks For Noni Madueke

IMAGO / ANP

Chelsea are now in advanced talks to sign PSV winger Noni Madueke after they registered interest in the player earlier today.

Chelsea are now in advanced talks to sign PSV winger Noni Madueke on a permanent deal after they registered interest in the player earlier today. Madueke may be open to a return to England.

The PSV winger has been in Holland since 2018 when he joined from Tottenham on a free transfer. Chelsea are interested in signing the player and giving him an opportunity to play in London again.

Joao Felix is set to join Chelsea in the coming days but that transfer is not linked to Chelsea's pursuit of Noni Madueke or Marcus Thuram.

Noni Madueke

Chelsea are now in advanced talks for Noni Madueke.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign PSV winger Noni Madueke. The deal is moving fast now and Chelsea look like they are going to get the player.

Chelsea's pursuit of Madueke and Marcus Thuram likely signals the end of their chances of Mykhailo Mudryk, which will be music to the ears of Arsenal.

It is surprising that PSV are reportedly open to allowing Madueke to leave after losing Cody Gakpo. The club do need money, but losing two top wingers will be hard to recover from.

Noni Madueke

Chelsea's pursuit of Noni Madueke has moved fast but seems like it could happen.

Marcus Thuram is another target for Chelsea and they are also in advanced talks to sign him from Borussia Monchengladbach. Todd Boehly has moved quick after recent results to lessen the burden on Graham Potter.

The deal for Madueke is moving fast and looks like it could be completed soon.

