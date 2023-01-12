Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea In Advanced Talks With Marcus Thuram

IMAGO / Eibner

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram. The Blue's have convinced the player to leave the club now as opposed to the summer according to reports.

Chelsea are now reportedly in advanced talks to sign Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach. Thuram was initially adamant he didn't want to leave the club, but his mind has been changed.

The Blue's had talks with the agent of Thuram recently and seem to have convinced the player to leave now. A deal is not done but it is heading in the right direction as things stand.

It will be a permanent deal if the signing does happen, and Chelsea will have to pay a small fee to Monchengladbach.

Marcus Thuram

Chelsea are in advanced talks for Marcus Thuram

According to Nathan Gissing of Di Marzio, Chelsea are in advanced talks with Borussia Monchengladbach for the signing of Marcus Thuram.

Thuram was set to stay but things seem to have changed. The player is now open to a move and a possible deal is progressing.

Chelsea need a number nine for the second half of the season to ease the burden the injury to Armando Broja has left, and they feel Marcus Thuram is a player that can make a difference.

Marcus Thuram

Marcus Thuram has reportedly changed his mind and is open to leaving in January.

Only one player has scored more than Marcus Thuram in the Bundesliga this season, and that player is also a Chelsea player in Christopher Nkunku.

There has been an offer put in by Chelsea and talks are expected to progress in the next days and hours. Nothing is complete yet but things are looking a bit more positive than this morning.

