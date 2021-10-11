Report: Chelsea 'in Ascent' for AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni Amid Liverpool & Juventus Interest

Chelsea are competing with Juventus to sign AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni after the Frenchman impressed in the UEFA Nations League final, according to reports.

The Blues signed Saul Niguez on a deadline day loan but the Spaniard has been less than impressive since the move.

As per Tuttosport via Sport Witness, Chelsea are still interested in signing Tchouameni.

Photo by PRESSINPHOTO

The newspaper states that Juventus' desire for the player 'is hot' but there is still competition from the Blues, with 'one (club) above all' looking at the player, Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel's side are 'signalled as being in ascent' for the AS Monaco star, 'waiting to count and weigh up offers between January and June'.

The report continues to reeal that Chelsea value the midfielder at 'at least' €40 million ahead of a potential bid.

However, with the emergence of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley, as well as Trevoh Chalobah and Reece Jame sbeing able to play in midfield, it is expected that the Blues will have to let a midfielder leave before looking to bring in Tchouameni.

Photo by Matthieu Mirville / DPPI/Sipa USA

The report finalises by stating that a move could depend on how much Tuchel wants a new midfielder.

N'Golo Kante and Jorginho have been on fine form since the German's arrival in England and Mateo Kovacic has had a good start to the season, meaning that a move may not be seen as a priority.

