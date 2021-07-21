Report: Chelsea in 'Constant Contact' Regaring Declan Rice Availability

The Blues are keeping in contact over the midfielder's future.

Chelsea have kept in 'constant contact' over West Ham United and England star Declan Rice's availability this summer, according to reports.

The Blues have previously been linked with the 22-year-old, who has rejected two contract extension offers from the Hammers.

As per 90.min, Chelsea are keeping in 'constant contact' over the midfielder's availability.

However, West Ham United would like to keep Rice for at least one more season despite Chelsea's interest.

It has previously been reported that Chelsea and manager Thomas Tuchel have a 'strong interest' in signing Rice this summer following an impressive Euro 2020 campaign.

The Blues could be set to move for a midfielder this summer, having allowed Billy Gilmour to leave the club on loan to Norwich City for the upcoming season.

Tuchel will first look at returning loan players such as Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher before making a decision on future signigns.

Rice is valued by West Ham at £100 million, and manager David Moyes insisted towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign that it would take 'Bank of England' money to prize Rice away from West Ham.

"If somebody then turns up and offers you a bundle-load of cash then that’s a club decision, but if you sign a five-year deal anywhere… if you sign a five-year deal with your company then you know you’re probably there for five years, it’s no different for football players unless somebody comes along and poaches you.

"My plan is, you know what I think of Declan, I think he is a future captain of West Ham going forward. When Mark Noble comes to an end then hopefully it will be Declan Rice, so we’ve no intention of letting him go. If it does come it will need to be the Bank of England money."

