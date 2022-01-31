Report: Chelsea 'in Contact' With Barcelona Over Ousmane Dembele January Move

Chelsea remain in contact with Barcelona and the representatives of Ousmane Dembele over the possibility of signing him this month.

However, the Blues will have to act fast as only hours remain in the January transfer window.

As per Gabriel Sans via Reshad Rahman, Chelsea are in contact over the possibility of signing Dembele before the end of the window.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The winger has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as it is thought that he would like to re-join Thomas Tuchel, who he played under at Dortmund.

It was reported earlier on Deadline Day that Barcelona 'tried' to enter talks with Chelsea for Dembele but the club would only want to sign the player on a free transfer in the summer.

This comes after reports that his preference is to move to the Premier League and in particular Chelsea, to reunite with his former boss Tuchel.

Thomas Tuchel has recently stated that he was 'very fortunate' to have trained Dembele in the past and it looks like the pair could reunite at Chelsea.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

It remains to be seen as to whether Barcelona would accept Chelsea's demands in January as there are just hours left in the transfer window.

However, it looks like the 24-year-old could be granted his reunion with Tuchel come the end of the season if it all plays out as Chelsea would like it to.

However, this could see the end of one of Chelsea's current attackers as the Blues have a wealth of options up front.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube