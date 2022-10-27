Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea In Contact With Jorginho's Agent Over New Contract

Chelsea are in contac with the agent of Jorginho over a new contract.

Jorginho is out of contract at the end of the season, but he is expected to be offered a new deal unlike his counter part N'Golo Kante. Jorginho's injury record and age works in his favour, and Chelsea are keen to offer him an extension.

The belief may be for the midfielder to take a more reserved role in the squad next season, as Chelsea target two midfielders in the coming months, but the club still view the Italian as a valuable member of the squad.

The club are in contact, and are keen to renew his deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are in contact with the agent of Jorginho, and are keen to offer him a new deal at the club. The Italian loves London and the club, but the decision to stay may hinge in the financial offer from Chelsea.

Chelsea are keen to sign two midfielders in the coming months. Jude Bellingham is a target, and there are many other on the list. N'Golo Kante is also out of contract, but the club are not likely to afford him an extension. 

Jorginho will more than likely stay, but there is interest abroad for the midfielder. Juventus have interest, and a suitable offer may entice Chelsea to part ways with the player.

It will be something to keep an eye on, but the club are at the moment keen to sign him to a new deal.

