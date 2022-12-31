Report: Chelsea In Conversations With Jorginho Over New Contract

There has been much speculation and media rumours about where Jorginho will end up next season or even in January. The player's contract is up in June, and he can leave Chelsea for free to venture wherever he pleases.

Of course that will only be the case if a new contract agreement can't be reached, and the two parties are said to now be in talks over a new contract at this moment.

There is no promises an agreement will be reached, but the positive is that talks are taking place.

Chelsea are in conversations with Jorginho over a new contract. IMAGO / Sportimage

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are in conversations with Jorginho and his representatives for a new contract.

The news comes after David Ornstein of the Athletic reported that the club had held positive talks with N'Golo Kante regarding a new deal. Kante is now expected to stay.

Jorginho's contract talks have not been describe as positive as of yet, but they are ongoing which can be somewhat seen as a positive.

Jorginho will leave for free in June if an agreement cannot be reached. IMAGO / Colorsport

Newcastle have denied their interest in the player recently by stating the player's mobility did not match what they wanted in midfield. The Italian midfielder does have other options if he does wish to leave Chelsea.

The reported problem that has been holding up a deal for this long is Jorginho's terms. Chelsea have not up until this stage been willing to pander to his contract demands. Time will tell if the two can come to an agreement.

