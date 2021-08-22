August 22, 2021
Report: Chelsea in 'Direct Contact' Over Jules Kounde With New Bid 'Coming Soon'

Chelsea are making another transfer move.
Chelsea are in direct contact with Sevilla over signing Jules Kounde this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The centre back has been strongly linked with a move to London all summer.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are in contact with the La Liga club and a new bid is 'coming soon' as the Blues know that Sevilla won't sell Kounde in the final days of the transfer window.

It was previously reported that Chelsea are still working on a deal to bring Kounde to Stamford Bridge this summer and the next week could be key.

The European champions remain interested in signing Koundé despite Trevor Chalobah's recent impressive displays that have earned the youngster a first-team for the 2021/22 campaign, with the Cobham graduate potentially in line for a new contract at Chelsea.

Romano continues to state that Chelsea need to find a solution for Kurt Zouma, with West Ham keen to sign the defender this season.

The Chelsea man has been strongly linked with a move to the Blues' London rivals and the Chelsea hierarchy could give the green light for the move once Kounde is secured.

Zouma has previously rejected a move to Sevilla as part of a deal but it appears that the west London club will still go ahead with a move for Kounde despite Zouma's reluctance to move to Spain.

