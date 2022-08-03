Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea In Direct Talks For Midfielder Frenkie de Jong

As their window continues to pick up steam, Chelsea are reportedly moving to secure the signature of a certain Barcelona midfielder that is being pushed out the door.

Long rumored to be Manchester United's top target this summer, it appears Chelsea have entered the mix for talented midfielder Frenkie de Jong. There are many stumbling blocks surrounding this transfer but it seems that will not stop the Blues from trying.

Frenkie De Jong

Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports discussed the latest surrounding the Dutchman's future on Wednesday. Barcelona have knocked their asking price down a bit to around €80 million and Chelsea are now in direct contact with the Spanish club regarding de Jong.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 25-year-old has consistently stated his desire to stay in Spain but is unwilling to take a pay cut to help ensure this. Despite this, it is understood he is more willing to join the West London club than Manchester United, should he have to depart.

Frenkie De Jong

Having watched all the uncertainty surrounding the Red Devils' pursuit, Chelsea have asked for assurances that this saga will not drag on. They wish to get the player in early and fully acclimated as soon as possible.

The club's interest is being driven by manager Thomas Tuchel, with owner Todd Boehly again looking to back his manager. This signing would be very difficult to pull off, given the deferred wages issue and the player's own wishes to stay, but Chelsea are now trying. 

Marcos Alonso
Transfer News

Report: Talks Continue Between Chelsea And Barcelona Over Sale Of Marcos Alonso

By Owen Cummings4 minutes ago
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
News

Frank Lampard Confirms Dominic Calvert-Lewin Will Miss the Everton vs Chelsea game due to an injury

By Charlie Webb19 minutes ago
Kalidou Koulibaly AFCON Senegal
News

'This is what he thinks, not what the city is thinking or the society is thinking' - Kalidou Koulibaly Hits Back At Napoli President

By Owen Cummings27 minutes ago
Cesare Casadei
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Working On A Deal To Bring In Inter Milan Midfielder Cesare Casadei

By Owen Cummings58 minutes ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
News

‘He Thought It Was a Joke’ - Kalidou Koulibaly on Calling John Terry for the No.26 Shirt

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
News

'I'll Give Everything' - Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly On Finally Playing In the Premier League

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
Timo Werner
Transfer News

‘It’s Nice to See’ - Pundit Praises Timo Werner Amid Chelsea Exit

By Charlie Webb2 hours ago
Armando Broja
Transfer News

‘Would Be Criminal’ - Pundit Urges Chelsea to Give Armando Broja a Chance

By Charlie Webb2 hours ago