Report: Chelsea In Direct Talks For Midfielder Frenkie de Jong

As their window continues to pick up steam, Chelsea are reportedly moving to secure the signature of a certain Barcelona midfielder that is being pushed out the door.

Long rumored to be Manchester United's top target this summer, it appears Chelsea have entered the mix for talented midfielder Frenkie de Jong. There are many stumbling blocks surrounding this transfer but it seems that will not stop the Blues from trying.

IMAGO / ANP

Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports discussed the latest surrounding the Dutchman's future on Wednesday. Barcelona have knocked their asking price down a bit to around €80 million and Chelsea are now in direct contact with the Spanish club regarding de Jong.

The 25-year-old has consistently stated his desire to stay in Spain but is unwilling to take a pay cut to help ensure this. Despite this, it is understood he is more willing to join the West London club than Manchester United, should he have to depart.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Having watched all the uncertainty surrounding the Red Devils' pursuit, Chelsea have asked for assurances that this saga will not drag on. They wish to get the player in early and fully acclimated as soon as possible.

The club's interest is being driven by manager Thomas Tuchel, with owner Todd Boehly again looking to back his manager. This signing would be very difficult to pull off, given the deferred wages issue and the player's own wishes to stay, but Chelsea are now trying.