Report: Chelsea In Direct Talks With Barcelona To Sign Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

Chelsea are hoping to beat rivals Manchester United to the signature of Barcelona playmaker Frenkie de Jong, according to Atheltic journalist David Ornstein.

The Blues are speaking to the Spanish giants over a potential deal for the Netherlands international and are confident of striking a deal over the coming days.

Manchester United have made de Jong their priority throughout the summer but he has been reluctant to make the move to Old Trafford and reunite with manager Erik Ten Hag.

An agreement was previously in place between the two clubs, however, the player himself stalled the move. This deal was around €85 million.

Stamford Bridge could be the ideal destination for the 25-year-old, with new signings Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling and Carney Chukwuemeka adding to the existing abundance of quality within the squad.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Chelsea currently have Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho as their midfield options but bringing in a younger option like de Jong would help build for the seasons to come.

The club are also on the verge of bringing in Marc Cucurella of Brighton for a fee of £50 million.

Since joining from Ajax in 2019, de Jong has made 140 appearances and scored 13 goals for the Catalan side.