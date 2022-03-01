Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea in 'Ideal Position' to Sign Jules Kounde as Competition Arrives Too Late to Beat Blues

Chelsea are in the 'ideal position' to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde as rival clubs 'accept' that they have arrived too late in their race for the Frenchman, according to reports.

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with Thomas Tuchel's side last summer and, despite a deal never materialising between player and club, the Blues have continued to pursue their interest in him.

Recent reports have also suggested that Kounde is still Chelsea's 'top priority' ahead of the summer transfer window.

imago1009691546h

As per TuttoJuve, via Sport Witness, Juventus, who were interested in signing Kounde, have accepted they 'do not stand much chance' of acquiring his signature.

The report goes on to state that Chelsea are at the front of the queue for Kounde's signature, having already made it clear to the player that they are keen to sign him.

Read More

Despite being a key player for the second-placed team in La Liga, Kounde is expected by many to leave Spain this summer.

imago1010050823h (1)

With the Blues currently facing a defensive contract crisis, as Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all near the end of their contracts and are linked with moves away, Tuchel will be keen to reinforce his defensive options ahead of next season.

Azpilicueta and Christensen have both been linked with moves to Barcelona, while Rudiger's situation is still merely speculation.

Despite many clubs holding an interest in Jules Kounde, it appears Chelsea are the frontrunners for his signature, after it was reported this weekend that the player's management is currently in talks with the European champions.

