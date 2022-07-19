Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea In Negotiations With Sevilla For Defender Jules Kounde And Have Reportedly Already Placed A Bid

Fresh off the back of bringing in Kalidou Koulibaly, Chelsea appear set to push on with negotiations for another central defender according to recent reports.  

Having pursued Sevilla's Jules Kounde for a majority of last summer, the Blues are preparing to revisit this long-standing interest. They are currently speaking with the Spanish side and have reportedly already placed a bid for the young defender. 

Kounde cover 1

Nathan Gissing of Di Marzio reported on Chelsea's renewed pursuit of Kounde on Monday evening. According to Gissing, the West London side have already restarted negotiations with Sevilla for the 23-year-old in recent days.

Gissing also stated that the Blues have already placed a bid of €50 million plus add-ons to Sevilla, who are heavily reliant on the sale of Kounde to fund their transfers this window. 

Kounde 2

Chelsea are reportedly confident in this pursuit, as the player has been interested in a move to England for over a year. Barcelona also remain interested in Kounde, as manager Xavi sees him as a top priority as he attempts to remake his defense. 

Ben Jacobs has reported that Chelsea are hopeful of finding an agreement this week, so rapid developments are possible as both Chelsea and Barcelona vie for the Frenchman's signature. 

