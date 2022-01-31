Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea in 'No Rush' to Make Decision Over Armando Broja Future

Chelsea are in 'no rush' to make a decision over the future of Southampton loanee Armando Broja, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is having a fine debut season in the Premier League, gaining many admirers.

As per Nathan Gissing, Chelsea are in no rush to make a decision over his future and will not make their mind up on his future until the summer.

imago1008694219h

Southampton are interested in signing the Albanian on a permanent deal as Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed that talks were underway between the two clubs over the Albanian.

He said:“Then it’s also about Chelsea and what they want. There are a lot of talks to be had. But Martin (Semmens) is on this and Broja should concentrate on his game.”

Read More

However, West Ham United are also interested in a move for Broja, initially on loan.

It appears that he will remain at St Mary's until the end of the season and then Chelsea will make a decision on his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

imago1009264059h (1)

Chelsea reportedly have high hopes for Broja but it remains to be seen as to whether he will be in Thomas Tuchel's plans for next season or whether the Blues could be tempted into a sale.

Any sale would likely include a buy-back clause, something that the clubs would have to accept if they are to stand a chance of landing Broja on a permanent deal but Tuchel is likely to give the forward a chance in pre-season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008694219h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea in 'No Rush' to Make Decision Over Armando Broja Future

just now
imago0049551420h
Transfer News

Report: Southampton Keen to Sign Chelsea's Tino Anjorin in Summer Following Huddersfield Loan

30 minutes ago
imago1009030342h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona 'Tried to Enter' Talks With Chelsea Over Ousmane Dembele but Thomas Tuchel Wants Summer Transfer

1 hour ago
imago1008971757h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Reject Huddersfield Town Loan Bid for Harvey Vale

1 hour ago
imago1009102382h
Transfer News

Report: Ousmane Dembele Prefers Chelsea Move Despite No Interest in January Transfer From Blues

2 hours ago
imago1008934178h (1)
News

Deadline Day Live: The Latest Chelsea Transfer News

2 hours ago
imago1009095433h (2)
News

What Chelsea Can Expect on Deadline Day as January Window Ends

5 hours ago
imago0049269351h
News

Revealed: Why Chelsea Signed Hakim Ziyech & Frank Lampard's Role

13 hours ago