Report: Chelsea in 'No Rush' to Make Decision Over Armando Broja Future

Chelsea are in 'no rush' to make a decision over the future of Southampton loanee Armando Broja, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is having a fine debut season in the Premier League, gaining many admirers.

As per Nathan Gissing, Chelsea are in no rush to make a decision over his future and will not make their mind up on his future until the summer.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Southampton are interested in signing the Albanian on a permanent deal as Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed that talks were underway between the two clubs over the Albanian.

He said:“Then it’s also about Chelsea and what they want. There are a lot of talks to be had. But Martin (Semmens) is on this and Broja should concentrate on his game.”

However, West Ham United are also interested in a move for Broja, initially on loan.

It appears that he will remain at St Mary's until the end of the season and then Chelsea will make a decision on his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea reportedly have high hopes for Broja but it remains to be seen as to whether he will be in Thomas Tuchel's plans for next season or whether the Blues could be tempted into a sale.



Any sale would likely include a buy-back clause, something that the clubs would have to accept if they are to stand a chance of landing Broja on a permanent deal but Tuchel is likely to give the forward a chance in pre-season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube