Report: Chelsea in 'No Rush' to Sell Kepa Arrizabalaga After Impressive Club World Cup Performances

Chelsea are in no rush to sell goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga despite the Spaniard attracting interest with his fine form, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has shown his fine form during the absence of Edouard Mendy, who was at the Africa Cup of Nations.

As per football.london, Chelsea are in no rush to sell their back-up keeper.

imago1006751991h (1)

It was earlier reported that Chelsea are open to offers for 26-year-old Kepa Arrizabalaga, but the European champions are in no rush to get rid of him.

The Spaniard joined the Blues in 2018 for a world record transfer fee of £71.6 million but since arriving, he has struggled to hit the ground running.

Read More

However, he has improved under Thomas Tuchel and earned game time in recent months.

imago1009564774h

Since Mendy is now back in training with his side after his AFCON glory with Senegal, Kepa's position in goal for the final of the Club World Cup is in question, and whether he plays is yet to be seen.

However, since his recent run of form has been impressive, the 26-year-old will hope to retain his place against Palmeiras.

“We’re very happy. This was our target, to be in the final on Saturday. We faced a very tough opponent, we knew we would. We did it, but the game was very hard,” Kepa said on reaching the final.

Chelsea will be hoping to lift the trophy for the first time in their history on Saturday.

imago1009569617h
