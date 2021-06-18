Report: Chelsea in 'Pole Position' to Sign Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi This Summer

Chelsea have jumped to pole position in the race for Achraf Hakimi, with Marcos Alonso making it all possible.

It has previously been reported that Chelsea would be open to using Marcos Alonso in the deal as the club have a surplus of left-backs since the signing of Ben Chilwell last summer.

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea had already offered Emerson Palmieri as an option to Inter Milan. However, Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi is said to 'appreciate a player like Marcos Alonso more'.

Photo by Morgese-Rossini / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

The report goes on to state that Chelsea have raised their offer to €60 million in cash, but by using Alonso in the deal the Blues could gain an advantage over PSG as it looks like Hakimi's future will be in England.

What has Hakimi's agent said?

Alejandro Camano said: “The only one who is going to leave Inter for now is Hakimi, who is also representing him."

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

