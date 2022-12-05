Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea In Pole Position To Sign Josko Gvardiol

IMAGO / motivio

Report: Chelsea In Pole Position To Sign Josko Gvardiol

Chelsea are reportedly in pole position to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

Chelsea are on the hunt for a new central defender, and they look to be moving closer to signing their main target in Josko Gvardiol according to recent reports.

The club have been interested in Gvardiol since the summer when they had a bid rejected by Leipzig near the end of the window, and they have carried that interest over until now.

Chelsea have been in discussions with Gvardiol and Leipzig in recent weeks regarding a move.

Josko Gvardiol

Chelsea are in pole position to sign Josko Gvardiol according to reports.

According to Gazetta Dello Sport, Chelsea are currently in pole position to secure the signing of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, as they look to strengthen their defence with the eventual departure of Thiago Silva.

The 20-year old Croatian defender is one of the most wanted defenders on the planet right now, and Chelsea are of course not alone in their interest in the Croatian. 

Real Madrid also have interest in Gvardiol, and the player himself has suggested that both clubs are very intriguing in terms of a future move when he does leave Germany.

Josko Gvardiol

Real Madrid also have interest in Josko Gvardiol.

Chelsea are reported to be in the lead, and it could happen as early as January if they can agree terms with both the player and the German club.

Gvardiol will be allowed to join a big club in 2023, and Chelsea will be really hoping they can convince him to sign for them.

