Report: Chelsea 'in Pole Position' to Sign Torino Defender Bremer With Move 'Perhaprs Imminent'

Chelsea are in the pole position to sign Torino defender Gleison Bremer, according to reports in Italy.

This comes after reports stating that Chelsea were interested in the centre back as Antonio Rudiger is out of contract at the end of the season.

And according to Tutto Mercato Web via Sport Witness, Chelsea are the side currently in 'pole position' to get Bremer.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Brazilian's contract expires in 2023, with a sale next summer looking likely to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

Tutto Mercatto Web wrote: “It’s really England that is the next, perhaps imminent, destination.”

It was previously reported that Chelsea would be looking to pay a fee for the defender, who cost the Serie A side £5.2 million when he signed back in 2018.

Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen are expected to sign new deals in west London, while rising prospect Trevoh Chalobah recently signed a new deal that will see him at Chelsea until 2026.

IMAGO / LaPresse

Azpilicueta and Rudiger, on the other hand, are both feared to be leaving the Blues when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Therefore, Bremer has been identified as a viable option to bring in to bolster numbers at the back and the Brazlian is affordable.

As things stand only Chalobah would be left as a senior defender at the club upon the end of the season, meaning that Chelsea could make moves to bolster their options at the back.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube