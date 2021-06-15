Report: Chelsea in 'Pole Position' to Sign Villarreal's Alfonso Pedraza This Summer - Napoli Interested

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chelsea in 'Pole Position' to Sign Spaniard This Summer - Napoli Interested

Another left-back?
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Villarreal left-back Alfonso Pedraza this summer, according to reports.

The summer transfer window opened on Wednesday 9 June and Chelsea have already been linked with countless players and there is no sign of that stopping. 

Up next on the list is Pedraza of Villarreal. Chelsea have been previously linked with the defender and there has been a new update.

sipa_33167935

As per a new report from Italy, Chelsea are currently in 'pole position' for the 25-year-old, who is highly valued by Unai Emery and Villarreal. He is valued at £18 million by Transfermarkt.

But the report also claims that Napoli are also showing interest in the Spaniard. His deal runs until 2025 and there is a reported €35 million release clause in his new deal. 

Chelsea have three left-backs on their books as it stands - Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso. The latter two are believed to potentially be on the transfer list, so Chelsea's interest in a new left-back could hinge on their futures at Stamford Bridge.

sipa_33483640

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

