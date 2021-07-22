Report: Chelsea in 'Behind the Scenes' Talks for Sensational Romelu Lukaku Return

The Blues are in contact with their former player.

Chelsea are in 'behind the scenes' talks for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is coming off an impressive season at Italy as his side lifted the Serie A title.

As per Matt Law via the Express, Chelsea are still in secret transfer talks behind the scenes as they look to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking the the London is Blue Podcast, as quoted by the Daily Express, Law said: "There are still talks for Romelu Lukaku going on behind the scenes."

However, Lukaku has publicly expressed his intention to stay at Inter Milan this summer amid links to a return to the Premier League.

Speaking on his future last month, Lukaku responded to questions over his future this summer.

He said: "Yes, I am staying. I've already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league). I feel good at Inter."

It is reported that owner Roman Abramovich 'would love' for Lukaku to be the striker that the Blues sign this summer. He is one of his 'favourite' players however Haaland remains the number one target at the moment.

With Chelsea's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland taking a setback, as the 20-year-old purchased a new property in Germany, Chelsea could turn their attention to Lukaku who is the 'first choice' after Haaland.

The Blues main priority is bringing in a goalscorer this season with Haaland and Lukaku the two top targets.

