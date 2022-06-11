Report: Chelsea In Talks To Sign 18-Year-Old MLS Goalkeeper

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Chicago Fire teenage goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

After coming very close to signing the American, who is also of Polish descent, last February, the Blues have now renewed their interest.

Chelsea have Eduoard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga as their main goalkeepers at the moment and it's uncertain where Slonina would fit in.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

The 18-year-old has played a total of 25 games in the MLS over the last two seasons.

Slonina made his professional debut for Chicago Blues in August 2021 against New York City FC, making him the youngest starting goalkeeper in league history at 17 years, 81 days.

The Illinois-born number one has represented the USA at youth level. On May 17, he was called up to the Poland squad, however, he subsequently rejected the call-up and pledged his international future to the United States.

Chicago Fire could squeeze a record fee from Chelsea for Slonina, making him likely to receive a call-up to the USA squad in the near future.

Real Madrid had a bid turned down last week, and now they look set to lose the race.

Arrizabalaga looks likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, which would therefore allow the young American goalkeeper to be the understudy to Mendy.

